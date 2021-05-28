Axe Throwing, MMA, Music and More at Former Clarion Agway Building

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hillary and Leo LeFay visited the Clarion Rotary Club to talk about the growth of their businesses following the purchase of the former Clarion Agway building on East Main Street in Clarion.

(PHOTO: Rotarian Matt Lerch, Hillary and Leo LeFay, and Rotarian Tom Spence.)

The LeFays, owners of multiple businesses including Clarion MMA, Escape Room Clarion, and Hillary’s Music, were looking for more space to house their expanding businesses and even help launch new ventures when they found the perfect fit.

They began looking for a new location to purchase and about two years ago were pleased to find that the former Agway building, located at 1130 East Main Street in Clarion Borough, could more than meet their needs.

With multiple businesses, from music and glass products to MMA and escape rooms, already in their repertoire, they decided to name the new location The 1130 Center, turning it into a center for all their endeavors. They even added some special touches, including an array of tropical plants and an indoor pond that houses six turtles.

“It is a very large facility, we run at least 20 classes a week, from karate and jujitsu to judo, but we also expanded into a lot of fitness classes, especially this last year. It makes sense to do things where people could be socially distanced and continue working out,” said Hillary.

“In a way, the pandemic and the shutdowns made it so that we kind of learned different business opportunities that we had out there, so we have yoga and training for a Spartan Race, and we’re even flipping tires.

“Martial Arts is really at our roots and if anybody’s ever done any martial arts, it’s not just learning how to punch or kick or how to move your body, but there’s a whole community that is part of martial arts. We compete, we teach kids defense and they compete. We have 50-year-olds that compete for the first time and we have people who have never earned a medal.”

The added space also allowed the LeFays to expand and improve their escape rooms.

A lot of camps with different topics for kids are also available in the summer.

One of the most popular new activities is Axe Throwing, with lanes available for individuals or groups. 9 Worlds Axe Throwing also offers league play.

However, it’s not all just the sound of axes being thrown, grunts, people flipping tires, and martial arts. Hillary also maintains Hillary’s School of Music that she first opened in her home when the couple arrived in Clarion in 2002.

More information on the 1130 Center can be found here.

