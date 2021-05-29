Addison “Addie” Raine Dolby, precious daughter of Zachary Dolby and Emily Stone of Franklin, passed away after a courageous and brave battle on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh surrounded by her loving family.

Born November 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh with a vivacious spirit, Addie was full of life and a strong will. She loved attention, watching TV, being sang to (as music soothed her so much) and despite her struggles, was always ready to greet you with a smile or a cute facial expression using her “expressive” eyebrows.

Addie experienced holding hands with mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from her family, and was showered with affections and being told “I love you” uncountable amount of times before going to her Heavenly home.

In addition to her parents, Addie’s life will forever be remembered and cherished by her “Papa”, Michael Dolby; her “MeeMaw”, Jackie Dolby; her “Nana”, Carrie Wierbinski; her dog, Mr. Boone; and by her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-grandmothers.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Funeral services for Addie will be held following visitation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the funeral home beginning at 2 pm. The funeral home strongly encourages those that wish to attend to wear masks.

Addie will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, to help defray funeral cost.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

