Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Southern-Style Chicken

Take full advantage of your air-fryer with this flavorful chicken recipe!

Ingredients

2 cups crushed Ritz crackers (about 50)

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley



1 teaspoon garlic salt1 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage1 large egg, beaten1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds), cut upCooking spray

Directions

-Preheat air fryer to 375°. In a shallow bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients. Place egg in a separate shallow bowl.

-Dip chicken in egg, then in cracker mixture, patting to help coating adhere. In batches, place chicken in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket, spritz with cooking spray.

-Cook 10 minutes. Turn chicken and spritz with cooking spray; cook until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear, 10-20 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

