Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Southern-Style Chicken

Saturday, May 29, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Take full advantage of your air-fryer with this flavorful chicken recipe!

Ingredients

2 cups crushed Ritz crackers (about 50)
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage
1 large egg, beaten
1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds), cut up
Cooking spray

Directions

-Preheat air fryer to 375°. In a shallow bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients. Place egg in a separate shallow bowl.

-Dip chicken in egg, then in cracker mixture, patting to help coating adhere. In batches, place chicken in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket, spritz with cooking spray.

-Cook 10 minutes. Turn chicken and spritz with cooking spray; cook until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear, 10-20 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


