David Alan Spencer, 52, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, while at his home.

He was born on July 6, 1968, to Albert William “Bud” and Patricia (Morell) Spencer in Punxsutawney, PA; both his parents survive him.

David graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1986, and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in History at Clarion College.

David married Heather L. Forsythe on January 1, 2011, in Chuluota, FL; his loving wife and best friend survives him.

He honorably served his country with the United States Army Reserves. David was a hardworking man with the resume to prove it, he worked as a Rose Township Supervisor, traveling with Moore Construction, and eventually working for Penelec where he made his way up the ladder. David started as a meter reader, working up to lineman and then lead lineman, before becoming a designer, the position he held until his passing.

David had a very strong faith in the Lord, having attended Center Hill Community Church until more recently, when he began participating in services at the Roseville Independent Chapel. He was also a member of Brookville Hobah Lodge #276 as well as a past Eagle Scout.

He was a past Competitive Marksman through Brookville High School and afterwards, even competing at the state level. He enjoyed his time showing horses in 4-H, going all the way to regionals. He was a jack of all trades, always keeping his mind and hands busy. David loved spending time with his family, especially around the campfire.

He had a wonderful sense of humor with an anecdote for any situation, many beginning with the words “well, actually”, never failing to make everyone laugh. David was very generous with his time, talents, and worldly possessions, always willing to give the shirt off his back. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends alike.

In addition to his parents and wife, David is survived by three children, Hope Kiesling, Blair (Valerie) Bauer, and Bentley Spencer; one sister, Annie (James) McClellan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in passing by one daughter; Destiny Bauer-Carle; and one brother; Doug Spencer. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4pm to 6pm at the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA, 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 6pm and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Roseville Independent Chapel.

