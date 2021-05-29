Dolores Jean Madigan, 95, of Rimersburg, PA, formerly of Scranton, PA, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, PA.

She was born on March 29, 1926, in Scranton, PA, the daughter of John and Amelia (Weichel) Dillion.

Dolores spent most of her life in Scranton and was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Scranton for 20 years. She was creative and loved to sew; for many years she made all of the clothes – including coats – for her daughters. Later in life, Dolores worked as a retail clerk at the Woolworth’s store in Scranton. She took great pride in caring for her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother, always wanting to do right by them. After moving to Rimersburg, Dolores attended Jerusalem United Church of Christ. Those who knew her will remember her kind and generous nature and the great deal of respect she always showed for others and for being the best cook in Scranton, PA.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Dale Ann Burford and husband, Steven, of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Michael Madigan and wife Rebecca, Matthew Bowman and wife Cathy, Brian Bowman and wife Shanna and Melanie Bowman; and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Madigan, Josh Madigan, Jace Babinsack, and Axl Babinsack.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 23 years, Emil J. Madigan, who passed away June 15, 1972; daughter, Elaine Madigan and brothers, Seth, Theodore, and Robert Jones.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00PM PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores’ honor to Jerusalem United Church of Christ, 527 Main St., Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express online condolences to Dolores’ family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

