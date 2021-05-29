Tri-County Animal Rescue Center Gearing Up for Summer Events, Visits from Mobile Spay & Neuter Unit

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Summer is a busy time for Tri-County Animal Rescue Center with fundraisers and spay and neuter events planned.

(Photo: Fun times at Tri-County Animal Rescue Center’s 2019 International Homeless Animals Day event. Courtesy of Tri-county Animal Rescue Center.

Secretary and a board of directors member Debbie Stephens told exploreClarion.com volunteers are currently gearing up for Tri-County’s annual Yard Sale, a community-supported fundraiser event scheduled for June 12.

The rescue center will begin taking donations of items to sell at the yard sale a few days before the event. Sales of most items will be by donation, though the rescue center does place prices on larger items, such as furniture.

“People are always fairly generous at that, and it’s a good fundraiser for us,” Stephens said.

The event itself will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on June 12.

There will also be a special basket of goodies being raffled during the event.

Nevertheless, the annual yard sale is just the beginning of the summer events scheduled.

Tri-County has recently teamed up with “Fix’n Wag’n,” a mobile spay and neuter unit based out of Shaler in the north hills of Pittsburgh, to offer low-cost spay and neuter clinics for cats.

Stevens noted that they got in touch with Fix’n Wag’n, which started up in 2018, through a former Tri-County volunteer who is now a Veterinary Technician with Fix’n Wag’n.

While Fix’n Wag’n currently only offers clinics for cats, due to size restrictions based on their current mobile unit, Stevens said they are working on expanding and purchasing a second vehicle in the hopes of offering a mobile unit for dogs in the future, as well.

Currently, Fix’n Wag’n is scheduled to visit Tri-County for feline spay and neuter clinics on June 21 and July 19. Additional spay and neuter clinics will be announced in the fall, as well.

The cost for the clinic is $70.00 per cat, male or female, and also includes a rabies vaccine, a FVRCP vaccine (a combo vaccine covering Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Feline Calicivirus, and Feline Panleukopenia), ear mite treatment, flea medication, and a nail trim.

“It’s an excellent deal,” Stephens noted. “Many vets will charge around $300.00 total for those services.”

Registration forms for the clinics are available by email at [email protected] More information is available on the Tri-county Animal Rescue Center Facebook page.

Fix’n Wag’n will also be in attendance at Tri-County’s International Homeless Animals Day event on August 21 in Clarion to hold a vaccine clinic. They will have a wide range of vaccines available, include a rabies vaccine for just $10.00.

During the clinic, they will have flea and tick products available, as well as a dewormer, and they will also be available to test for heartworm, Lyme disease, feline leukemia, and FIV.

The International Homeless Animals Day event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, at Veterans Memorial Park.

The rescue center was unable to hold the annual event in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is looking forward to bringing it back to Clarion again this summer, Stephens noted.

This year’s International Homeless Animals Day will include everything from special guest speakers, vendors, raffles, and a DJ, to a pet parade, a blessing of the animals, and games for kids and dogs. Grace Troese, of Clarion, will sing the national anthem.

Well-mannered pets with current rabies vaccines are welcome at the event, kept on a leash or in a carrier.

Additional announcements about vendors and events for International Homeless Animals Day will be posted on the Tri-county Animal Rescue Center Facebook page.

