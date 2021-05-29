Frances L. Minnick Lafferty, 90, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Massillon, Ohio.

Born July 20, 1930, in Franklin, Fran was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Teade Minnick.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1948.

On April 16, 1955, Fran was married to Robert C. “Bob” Lafferty. They were happily married for 46 years before Bob’s passing in 2001.

Mrs. Lafferty was a member of the Seneca United Methodist Church for many years and was a member of the Builders class. She volunteered for many church functions and could often be found working in the kitchen. Fran and Bob were also active members of the Gideons.

Next to her love for her three daughters, Fran loved dogs and babies and was an avid reader. She followed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers faithfully. During her time in Ohio, Fran spent her time coloring and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She could be found out and about in the hallways talking with residents and staff because Fran never met a stranger.

Surviving are three daughters, Diane Dashner of Massillon, Ohio, Jane Wood and her husband Tom of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Mary Ann Gomes and her husband John of Louisville, Kentucky; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Doug Dashner; and a grandson Anthony Dashner.

Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4 to 7 pm.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11 am.

In celebration of Fran’s life, smile at a stranger, plant a flower, sing like no one is listening.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

