Homer Davis Shay, of Cooperstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 26, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca at the age of 95. His last days on this earth were in the company of his wife and children.

Psalm 116:15, “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.”

These are only a few of the words of Holy Scripture that guided Homer throughout his life. He believed them and he lived by them. After a long and fruitful life loving God, his wife, family, and others as well as serving his community, Homer was taken to his eternal rest to be in the presence of his savior, Jesus.

A life-long resident of Venango County, Homer made his home near Cooperstown in a house he built for his wife and children with his own hands. He served his community for many years as a member of the Board of Supervisors of Jackson Township; many of those years in the office of Secretary/Treasurer. Homer retired from his employment at Franklin Industries in 1987, after 41 years of service as a locomotive crane operator. Homer also served his community for many years in the Cooperstown Cemetery Association, and as a trustee of the Plum Church Cemetery Association.

Born a son of the late Alfred and Laura Shay (nee Davis) on April 7, 1926, Homer was raised on the family farm on Donation Hill, along with three older brothers and two younger sisters. Homer graduated from Cochranton High School in 1944 and married a classmate, the former Ruth Brown on August 28, 1948, with whom he shared over 72 years together.

Until 1967 Homer and Ruth were members of the Donation Hill Evangelical United Brethren Church and after that time were faithful in their attendance and service to the McDaniel’s Corners Bible Church. Homer and Ruth are the parents of three sons and a daughter; grandparents to eight grandchildren, and great-grandparents to fifteen great-grandchildren.

Homer was preceded in death by his older brothers, John Shay of Joshua Tree, California, Milbert Shay of Bradleytown, Thomas Shay of Rocky Grove; and a younger sister, Alletha Locke of North East.

Surviving Homer are his wife, Ruth; and a younger sister, Carrie Williams (Dale) of Oregon. Homer is also survived by his sons, Fred Shay (Patricia) of Pittsburgh, PA, Ralph Shay (Deborah) of San Antonio, TX, Ronald Shay (Darlene) of Cochranton, PA; and daughter, Judith Shay of Cooperstown, PA.

Grandchildren include, Olivia Kuzy (Jason) of Pittsburgh, PA, Elizabeth Taylor (Rick) of Pittsburgh, PA, Sarah Jane Pickard (Jason) of Ashburton, NZ, Patrick Shay (Aubree) of San Antonio, TX, Michael Shay (Lisa) of San Antonio, TX, Amber Nicholson (Jeremy) of Tidioute, PA, Matthew Shay of Edinboro, PA, and Kristen Manuel (Jeremy) of Sharpsville, PA. Great-grandchildren include Eliza Kuzy, Natalie Pickard, John Pickard, Annabelle Pickard, Elliot Shay, Bennett Shay, Rhodes Shay, Arden Shay, Linden Shay, Hannah Nicholson, Lydia Nicholson, Levi Nicholson, Samuel Nicholson, Anastasia Manuel and Ryan Manuel.

Homer enjoyed his family, his church, gardening, family genealogy and caring for his home. Homer also enjoyed music; in his younger years singing solo, in men’s quartets and church choir. He was always quick to help those in need, thinking of others before himself, and was generous to a fault.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin, PA, on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 1 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. (The funeral home strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks). Funeral services for Homer will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, beginning at 10 am, with Rev. Mark Smith, pastor of the McDaniel’s Corners Bible Church, officiating.

Interment will be at the Cooperstown Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

