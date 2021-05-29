Jefferson County Man Convicted of 170 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man was recently convicted on 170 counts of sexual abuse related to the assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Friday, May 28, announced that, after a jury trial on May 20 and May 21, Enos Hershberger, of Punxsutawney, was found guilty of 169 charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a child over a period of four years.

Court documents indicate Hershberger was found guilty of the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (five counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (three counts)– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (48 counts)– Incest, Felony 2 (48 counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2 (eight counts)– Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (48 counts)– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (five counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)

District Attorney Burkett successfully prosecuted the case, and Attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville represented Hershberger.

“This was a tragic case involving a young Amish woman who is now an adult,” Burkett noted.

“She was very brave and gave powerful, compelling testimony. She had to relive and painfully and specifically describe years of sexual and physical abuse. I cannot express how proud of her I am and how greatly I respect her for her courage.”

Burkett also thanked Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael D’ Andrea for the work he did on the case, as well as his office’s County Detectives Jeff Lee and Dave Ray. He also expressed special thanks to his Victim/Witness Advocate Michelle Fusco, Robin McMillen from Passages, and his entire staff for “showing great compassion” to the victim and her husband.

“The victim told Michelle, after the trial was over, that she was “treated like family” by our office and was amazed at the kindness everyone showed her. I am so proud of my staff. For them, this is not just a job. They are invested in the cause of justice and they truly care about the people we serve.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

