Marian E. Heald Emmett Weaver, 96, of Emlenton, PA, formerly of Bradford, PA, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at The Collins House in Franklin.

Marian was born in Warren, PA, on June 24, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Eva M. Beecher Heald.

She graduated from the Huff Business School Warren, PA.

Marian had been employed as Director of Port Allegany Senior Center, Port Allegany, PA.

Marian was a very socially oriented adventurous and outgoing woman her entire life. She planned many functions, multiply bus trips during her director as Senior Center Director and retirement including her trips to the Holy Lands and Australia.

She was a very accomplished women and her many many achievements of arts and crafts, sewing, dancing, she was life time member of the Rebekahs Ladies Order Odd Fellows are too numerous to list individually.

Marian was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church Bradford, PA, and attended the Emlenton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, helping and conversing with customers at her daughter’s store, Amazing Stitches.

Marian was married to George G. Emmett on January 6, 1946. He passed away on June 24, 1996. Marian later married Roland Weaver in October, 2001. He passed away on February 4, 2015.

Surviving are four children, David P. Emmett and his wife, Jerrie, of Bradford, PA Dixie L. Gordon and her husband, Harold (Wink) of Emlenton PA, Dennis R. Emmett of Bradford, and Karen M. Lingo and her husband William of Townville, PA; 5 grandchildren, Kristopher Corah and Kurt Corah of Emlenton, PA, Mark Corah of Wake Forest, NC, J.T. Saltzman of Townville, PA and Darielle Tobias of AZ; 3 step grandchildren, Bud Coy, Steven Coy and Tiffanie Merrick; nine great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Marian was preceded in death by three brothers, Wesley, her twin brother, Merle, and Clarence Heald Jr.; two sisters, Kathleen E. Porter and Martha G. Longcor, and a grandson, Dana Tobias.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, Sunday, June 6, from 1 – 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Lenk, a United Methodist pastor, officiating. Interment will be in McKean Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Collins House of Franklin, PA or of their choice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.