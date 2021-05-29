 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company Tour-de-Forest Surpasses 1,600 Riders

Saturday, May 29, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_9907MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Company’s Tour-de-Forest returned this year with over 1,600 riders.

The Tour-de-Forest, which started in 1995, is an ATV ride through the Allegheny National Forest on specially designated roads and trails.

The fire company was not able to have the Tour-de-Forest in 2020, the 25th year of the ride, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions; nevertheless, the supporters of the event came back this year in a big way.

IMG_9931

The Spring 2021 Tour-de-Forest provided a beautiful ride to 1,608 ATV enthusiasts along with 991 additional riders.

Although the ride was a little dusty at times, the brave riders enjoyed a beautiful ride along the Salmon and Tionesta Creeks with some of the ladies stopping to enjoy the cool water or to clean off.

Organizers say the event has been a great way for the non-profits in Marienville to sustain their organizations and to help their causes.

IMG_9913

The Marienville Volunteer Fire Company would like to thank the Cancer Society and the Forest County ATV Club for their help in registration and safety checks, and the Venango Mic and Key Club for doing the communications across miles of National Forest land.

The Marienville VFW supplied lunch on the trail and the Marienville Area Civic Association sold t-shirts.

IMG_9909-1

The Lions Club was unable to do the pancake breakfast for this year’s ride; however, Yeany’s Maple Syrup did a pancake breakfast from their store on Cherry Street with homemade maple syrup.

According to organizers, the motels in Marienville were full, the restaurants were busy, and the ATVs were parked everywhere in town.

The organizers would like to give special thanks to the residents of Marienville for their support of this biannual event and for putting up with the added traffic.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting their Fall 2021 Tour-de-Forest ride on October 2 and October 3.

IMG_9920


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.