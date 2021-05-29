Sweet Basil to Close Temporarily Beginning Sunday for Remodeling
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar will be temporarily closed from Sunday, May 30, to Tuesday, June 8, for remodeling.
The restaurant and bar will be open on Saturday, May 29, and will close at the normal time.
Dining room hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the bar will be open until 11:00 p.m.
After-hour food will be served at the bar from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
The newly remodeled Sweet Basil will reopen on Wednesday, June 9, at 4:00 p.m.
Chef John Davis told exploreClarion.com, “We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause our customers; however, please stop in on Wednesday, June 9, for dinner and enjoy the newly remodeled restaurant!
“We value your patronage and thank you once again for supporting us over the past year. Your support is truly appreciated.”
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar.
