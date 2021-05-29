 

Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner Set for Sunday at Grace EC Church in Knox

Saturday, May 29, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Grace EC Church KnoxKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A spaghetti dinner fundraiser event is set for Sunday, May 30, at Grace EC Church in Knox.

The dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The price of the dinner is $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for children under 12. Take-outs will also be available.

Each dinner consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad, homemade breadsticks, and a brownie.

A Chinese auction and dessert auction will also take place at 12:30 p.m.

Grace EC Church is located at 2561 Grace Church Road in Knox.

Organizers are raising money for fifteen students and four adults to spend a week on a mission trip in Pittsburgh, helping those in need by supporting established missions in the Pittsburgh area.

The students will be assisting at food banks, helping to prepare for Bible schools, spending time with elderly residents at assisted living homes, and doing food preparation, all while sharing their faith and learning how to serve.


