Tiffany N. Stormer, 35, of Fairmount City, died Monday evening, May 10, 2021, at her home following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 8, 1985, she is the daughter of Todd and Kelly Himes Gathers. They survive their daughter.

She was a 2003 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and went on to receive her LPN degree from Jeff Tech.

On June 23, 2012, in Brookville she married Cameron Stormer. He survives his wife.

She had been employed by WRC until the time of her illness and prior to that the Jefferson Manor for 12 years.

Tiffany was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed photography, kayaking, crocheting, time spent with her niece and five nephews, and helping people whenever and however she could.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a brother, Todd Gathers; numerous extended family members; and her fur babies.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 2-4PM and 6-8PM, at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, with an additional visitation on Friday, May 14,2021 from 10Am-11AM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Paradise Cemetery, Mayport, PA.

Covid-19 recommendations will be observed for all services held for Tiffany.

Family and friends may order flowers, leave on condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

