 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Tiffany N. Stormer

Saturday, May 29, 2021 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kqpkM5PTbJa0UTiffany N. Stormer, 35, of Fairmount City, died Monday evening, May 10, 2021, at her home following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 8, 1985, she is the daughter of Todd and Kelly Himes Gathers. They survive their daughter.

She was a 2003 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and went on to receive her LPN degree from Jeff Tech.

On June 23, 2012, in Brookville she married Cameron Stormer. He survives his wife.

She had been employed by WRC until the time of her illness and prior to that the Jefferson Manor for 12 years.

Tiffany was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed photography, kayaking, crocheting, time spent with her niece and five nephews, and helping people whenever and however she could.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a brother, Todd Gathers; numerous extended family members; and her fur babies.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 2-4PM and 6-8PM, at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, with an additional visitation on Friday, May 14,2021 from 10Am-11AM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Paradise Cemetery, Mayport, PA.

Covid-19 recommendations will be observed for all services held for Tiffany.

Family and friends may order flowers, leave on condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.