Tractor-Trailer Rollover Slows Traffic on Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer rollover crash resulted in traffic delays in the Shippenville area on Saturday.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography)

The accident happened around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Fiberboard Road in Paint Township, Clarion County.

A Clarion-based State Police Trooper on the scene said a brake failure was the likely cause of the accident.

Bauer Truck Repair removed the tractor-trailer from the scene.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details are expected to be released within 48 hours.

