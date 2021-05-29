Well-Known Businessman, Philanthropist Trueman Weaver Mills Passes Away at Age 88

Trueman Weaver Mills entered life on May 27, 1933, and departed on May 27, 2021.

Mr. Mills was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death at Mercy Hospital.

Mr. Mills was born in Clarion Township to Arthur A. Mills and Clare M. (Weaver) Mills. In January of 1955, he married Jean L. Weaver. They have been married for 66 years. The Mills have one daughter, Deborah Ann Krebs (Madison, WI) and one grandson, Nicholas Daniel Krebs and his wife, Lucia Soriano (Lowell, MA.)

Trueman is survived by his wife, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, and a sister, Norma Shutts (Longmont, CO.)

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas C. and Arthur Mills.

Trueman was confirmed in the First Church of Clarion in 1946. He chaired or served on most committees of the church and taught Sunday School, as well as serving as superintendent of the high school department. Trueman spearheaded an after-school program “Fourth Street Adventure” that was sponsored by FUMC. Trueman was awarded the United Methodist Founders Day Award, in 2008 by the Western Pennsylvania Conference for his support of the Foundation.

Trueman graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1951 and from Clarion State Teachers College, now Clarion University in 1955. After teaching two years at Redbank Valley High School, he entered the auto retail business with his father-in-law, Wayne R. Weaver. He sold the franchise in 1981. In 1985, Trueman established a fundraising consulting business which he led for 30 years. This new career was the result of Trueman and Ron Seidle chairing a capital campaign for the Ross Memorial Library. Trueman also ran two campaigns for the Clarion Volunteer Fire Company.

Trueman was a 50-year member of Lodge 277 Free & Accepted Masons and the Zem Zem Shrine.

Trueman spent much of his volunteer time serving Rotary International. He joined The Clarion Rotary Club in 1962, eighteen months after the club had been chartered. He served as Club President in 1968-69 and as Governor of District 728, now 7280, in 1982-83. His greatest accomplishment as Governor was organizing a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program in District 7280 that has served over 3,000 local youth. Trueman co-chaired the Polio Plus Fundraiser in District 7280. In June of 2015, the Clarion Rotary Club honored Trueman by establishing the Trueman W. Mills RYLA Scholarship for students from Clarion Area Schools.

Trueman had perfect attendance for over 50 years; he lived the Rotary Motto: Service Above Self.

Clarion University Alumni Association awarded Trueman with the Distinguished Service Award in 2007. He was a proud member of Alpha Gamma Phi Fraternity and looked forward to their annual reunion.

Trueman was also a member of Pinecrest Country Club for over 50 years.

The family requests that memorials be made to: the Trueman Mills RYLA Scholarship c/o Clarion Rotary Club, P. O. Box 728, Clarion, PA; the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA, and The Clarion County Visiting Nurse Association, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

The family will receive friends at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood Street, from 2p – 4p and 6p-8p, Friday, June 4. Trueman’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion. The family will greet guests from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be served after the celebration.

