A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

