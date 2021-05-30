 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.