All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: World War II Veteran Joe McElhattan
Joe McElhattan served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Joe F. McElhattan
Born: September 18, 1927
Died: April 19, 2021
Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Joe served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He also served the community through his membership with the Emlenton Presbyterian Church and as a benefactor to the Emlenton Fire Department and many other local service organizations and community projects.
Following his funeral service, military honors were accorded by the VETS Honor Guard of Franklin.
He was laid to rest in Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton.
Click here to view a full obituary.
