Case Against Shippenville Man Charged With Hitting Victim During Domestic Altercation Moves Forward

Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Shippenville man who allegedly struck a female victim during a domestic altercation moved forward on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Ryan Lee Maxwell were held for court on Tuesday, May 25:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A second-degree felony count of Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, initially filed against Maxwell, was dismissed.

Maxwell remains free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Shippenville Borough in late March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:16 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Railroad Street in Shippenville for a report of a domestic incident between Ryan Lee Maxwell and a female victim.

At the scene, police found Maxwell in his vehicle in the driveway of the residence and a female victim inside on the living room couch with a visible fresh laceration to her right cheek, the complaint states.

The victim reported that she had been in an argument with Maxwell, and Maxwell followed her upstairs to her bedroom. She said that she was sitting on her bed when Maxwell came into her room and began to hit her with a closed fist and an open hand on multiple parts of her body. She also told police that Maxwell pulled her hair and grabbed her leg three times in a way that caused her extreme discomfort. She stated, “I thought he was going to break it,” according to the complaint.

The victim added that Maxwell then grabbed her by the throat with both hands for approximately two seconds, during which time she could not breathe. She said that he then wrapped his arms around her waist and squeezed so hard she could not breathe again, for approximately a minute, and she thought she was going to “pass out,” the complaint indicates.

A witness in the household was able to provide police with a brief video of the altercation which showed a physical altercation between Maxwell, the victim, and another woman. The video also showed another woman trying to separate Maxwell from the victim with no success, according to the complaint.

Maxwell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:45 p.m. on March 28.


