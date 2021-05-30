Edward “Ed” Winfield Summerville, 91, of Brookville, PA, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born on March 3, 1930, to the late Eugene and Faye Florence (Fitzsimmons) Summerville in Brookville.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School.

Ed honorably served his country with the United States Navy.

Ed married Lois June Peace on June 28, 1958; Lois survives him.

Ed owned and operated the family farm, where they raised dairy cows. During his younger years, Ed was a member of a barbershop quartet. He was a member of the Roseville Grange and a member and longtime trustee of the Roseville Chapel. He also served as song leader and choir director for the church for many years.

Despite his pain and debilitation, he remained positive and never complained, even when he was in pain. He was a blessing to those who cared for him.

In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by three children, Linda Lamb, Brenda (Patrick) Weaver, and Gary Edward Summerville; and two grandchildren, Mark Wolfe and Vanessa Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by two sisters, Helen Summerville and June Doverspike. Ed’s family would like to extend their appreciation for the support received from the community with his care.

In accordance with Ed’s wishes, services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825.

Interment will take place at Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Roseville Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA, 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

