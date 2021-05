FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Photos captured on Saturday, May 29, at the 2021 Fryburg Mayfest Parade by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.