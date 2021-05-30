 

Ronald Gene Billotte

Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 04:05 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QjRpyanUfVCq51JU (1)Ronald Gene Billotte, 55, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on March 5, 1966, in Clarion; son of Joseph William and Ethel Eletta May Custer Billotte of Clarion.

Ron married the love of his life, Theresa M. Kaltenbach, in November of 1985, who survives.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Parker.

Ron is survived by his parents, Joseph and Ethel; his loving wife of 35 years, Theresa; a son, Mason W. Billotte and his wife, Tara, of Oil City; a daughter, Clara R. Billotte and her fiancé, Larry D. Hunsberger, of Shippenville; and his grandson, Parker W. Billotte of Oil City.

He is also survived by his brother, Joseph William Billotte II and his wife, Heather, of Clarion; two sisters, Lorena Hartman and her husband, James, of Dayton and Dorena Geer and her husband, Michael, of Warner Robin, GA; five nieces; nine nephews; three great nieces; seven great nephews; and one adopted granddaughter.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Ronald’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


