Tractor-Trailer Hauling Carrots Burnt to a Crisp on Interstate 80

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire Saturday night on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

(Photos by Randy Bauer / Bauer Truck Repair)

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 eastbound near Exit 62.

Following the fire, traffic backups were reported throughout the area.

Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Both the truck and the trailer are a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

Bauer Truck Repair responded on Sunday morning to remove the charred tractor-trailer from the highway.

Randy Bauer, owner of Bauer Truck Repair, said the truck was hauling carrots.

No further information has been released.

