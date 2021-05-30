 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Tractor-Trailer Hauling Carrots Burnt to a Crisp on Interstate 80

Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at May 30 10-44-34MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire Saturday night on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

(Photos by Randy Bauer / Bauer Truck Repair)

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 eastbound near Exit 62.

Following the fire, traffic backups were reported throughout the area.

Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Both the truck and the trailer are a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

Bauer Truck Repair responded on Sunday morning to remove the charred tractor-trailer from the highway.

Randy Bauer, owner of Bauer Truck Repair, said the truck was hauling carrots.

No further information has been released.

Screenshot at May 30 10-45-22


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.