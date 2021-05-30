Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Morgan Bauer’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

A tasty treat for around the campfire!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup light Karo syrup



1 cup (or less) peanut butter6 cups Rice Krispies12 oz. chocolate of one’s choice

Directions

-Mix sugar and Karo syrup before bringing to a boil on the stove. Once boiling, remove from heat and mix in the peanut butter. Stir in Rice Krispies and mix until all are coated.

-Press into a greased 9×13 baking dish. Melt chocolate and spread on top.

-Allow chocolate to fully set before serving. Enjoy!

