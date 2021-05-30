 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Morgan Bauer’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

F29418D9-F051-48D7-90B2-91C74ABA8C64A tasty treat for around the campfire!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
1 cup light Karo syrup

1 cup (or less) peanut butter
6 cups Rice Krispies
12 oz. chocolate of one’s choice

Directions

-Mix sugar and Karo syrup before bringing to a boil on the stove. Once boiling, remove from heat and mix in the peanut butter. Stir in Rice Krispies and mix until all are coated.

-Press into a greased 9×13 baking dish. Melt chocolate and spread on top.

-Allow chocolate to fully set before serving. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


