A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Memorial Day = Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

