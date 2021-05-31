DCC Wins Class A Softball Crown Over C-L

DUBOIS, Pa. – Dubois Central Catholic used hits to take full advantage of C-L’s errors in a 12-2 five-inning victory, capturing the District 9 Class A championship on Monday afternoon at Heindl Field in Dubois.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa: Mia Meholick had three hits, including a home run in the win)

C-L committed eight errors in the game with DCC scoring six runs as a direct result of those errors.

With the loss, the Lady Lions will face rival Clarion Area on Wednesday in the true second-place game.

“We came out a little uptight and nervous to begin the game I think,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “When you fall behind against a caliber of pitcher that DCC has, it makes it tough to try and come back.”

DCC scored one run in the first and eight runs in the second, taking advantage of five C-L errors to bust the game open. The Lady Cardinals added two in the third and one in the fifth to end the game early.

C-L scored a run in the third, and one in the fifth.

DCC pitcher Morgan Tyler allowed two earned runs on five hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts, including six K’s in a row between the first and third innings.

Regan Husted started and took the loss giving up seven runs, six earned on seven hits in just 1 1/3 innings. She didn’t record a walk or strikeout. Cassidy Makray allowed six runs, three earned in 3 1/3 innings. She allowed eight hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

“Regan was hitting her spots but they were just timing her up and hitting the ball,” said Craig. “I don’t think Cassidy did anything different when she came in to pitch. I think it was a case where she throws a bit harder, and they didn’t time her as well.”

Things started well for C-L, as Frances Milliron singled to right and Abby Himes walked, putting runners at first and second with no outs. However, Tyler settled down to get a fly-out and the first two of her six consecutive strikeouts.

“I was hoping we could score a run in the first to settle the team down a bit,” said Craig. “We had runners on first and second with Kendall Dunn at the plate. I’ll take my chances of scoring on that situation any day. You have to give their pitcher credit there though.”

After a pair of fly-outs in the bottom of the first, Mia Meholick hit a double ahead of an RBI single by Shyanne Lundy, who ended up at second on an error. A groundout ended the inning, with DCC leading 1-0.

After three straight strikeouts by C-L hitters, DCC came back in the bottom of the second to score eight runs with the help of five errors to take a 9-0 lead after two.

Lauren Davidson and Kayley Risser each drove in a run with a triple and single, respectively. Meholick added a two-run homer in the inning, which signaled the end of the day for Husted. The other four runs in the inning scored via C-L errors.

C-L scored their first run in the top of the third, as Abby Himes singled after two outs and advanced to second on a bad relay throw to the infield. Kendall Dunn then delivered an RBI single to drive in Himes.

In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Lions appeared to be headed for a three up and three down inning. However, after two outs, a poor throw on a routine ground ball to second allowed Emma Suplizio to reach base. Meholick then singled, and both runners moved up on another error in center field. Lundy then hit a two-run double for an 11-1 lead.

Neither team scored in the fourth as the game remained 11-1 through four.

C-L added a run in the top of the fifth to temporarily keep the Lady Lions from ending the game. After one out, Milliron singled to shallow left field. A ground out by Himes moved Milliron to second. Milliron then moved to third on a wild pitch, before scoring on a single to right by Dunn for an 11-2 score.

After one out in the bottom of the fifth, Suplizio singled. After the second out, Lundy singled and both runners moved up on an error by the left fielder. Chelsea Busatto then singled to drive in Suplizio, ending the game 12-2 after five innings.

The top three hitters in the C-L lineup in Milliron, Himes, and Dunn collected all five of the Lady Lions hits. Milliron and Dunn each had two hits, while Himes added one hit. Dunn drove in both runs.

Lundy paced DCC’s 15 hit attack with a 4-for-4 effort with two runs scored and three RBI’s. Meholick added three hits, including a two-run homer. Suplizio added two hits. Risser, Busatto, Melia Mitzkavitch, Morgan Tyler, Jessy Frank, and Davidson each added one hit. Risser, Frank, and Davidson each drove in a run.

Talking about having to face Clarion Area for the true second-place game Craig said, “Our kids look forward to playing Clarion, as the kids from both teams know each other really well and play as teammates in travel ball. We have one day to prepare, so our girls need to just put this one out of their minds and get ready to face Clarion on Wednesday.”

DuBois Central Catholic will advance to the PIAA Tournament as winners of District 9.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.