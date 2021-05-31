Hearing for Clarion Woman Charged With Punching Juvenile, Threatening to ‘Bash Her Head In’ Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion woman who allegedly struck a juvenile with a dog leash, repeatedly punched her, and threatened to “bash her head in” is scheduled for tomorrow.

Court documents indicate 46-year-old Denise Diane Weimer is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:30 a.m. on June 1 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were called to the Clarion Area High School around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, for a report of a student who was assaulted.

Police spoke to the school nurse who reported that the student had come to her office with the school principal. The nurse reportedly told police she checked the student and found a red mark on her left wrist where she said she was struck with a dog leash, as well as a bump on the back of her head and a small amount of hair loss.

Police then spoke to the student with the nurse and the principal present.

The student had already written a statement of what had occurred at the request of the principal who told police the student was very emotional when she arrived in the morning, so she thought it best to have her write down the incident, the complaint notes.

The victim told police that the incident began with Denise Diane Weimer yelling at her for a broken plate and for stealing her lingerie. The victim said Weimer then swung a dog leash at her, hitting her left wrist with the metal end, which left a red mark on her wrist.

The victim reported that Weimer then began punching her and pulling her hair, causing a bump to the back of her head and visible hair loss. She said that Weimer pushed her to the ground, continued hitting her, and threatened to “bash her head in.” Weimer then dragged her out of the house by her hair, according to the complaint.

The incident was also witnessed by another juvenile who also provided a written statement.

The juvenile witness reported finding Weimer hitting the victim. The witness told police that Weimer had the victim in a corner, punching her and pulling her hair. The witness said that the victim pushed Weimer away, but Weimer continued, pulling the victim’s hair so that her head was down and she was punching her.

The witness said that Weimer stopped briefly, but then pushed the victim to the ground again and continued hitting her. The witness also reported that she heard Weimer threatening the victim that she would “bash her brains in” as she was punching the victim.

Weimer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.