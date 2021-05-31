 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Karen Anthony’s Coleslaw prepared by Keli Griffith

Monday, May 31, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

D64F687F-5F46-4BF8-B4A0-B8DDBE6F0DCEKaren’s daughter, Keli, did a fantastic job at creating this coleslaw recipe that tastes exactly like KFC!

Ingredients

1/2 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup buttermilk
2 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 1/2 Tbsp. white vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
8 cups finely chopped cabbage
1/4 cup shredded carrot
2 Tbsp. minced onion

Directions

-Be sure cabbage and carrots are chopped into very fine pieces (a little bigger than rice).

-Combine mayonnaise, sugar, milk, buttermilk, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Beat until smooth.

-Add cabbage, carrots, and onions. Mix well.

-Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. It is better to double the dressing recipe and have the coleslaw sit overnight. The next day, just be sure to drain the excess dressing and top with a sprinkle of paprika. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


