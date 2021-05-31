Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Karen Anthony’s Coleslaw prepared by Keli Griffith

Karen’s daughter, Keli, did a fantastic job at creating this coleslaw recipe that tastes exactly like KFC!

Ingredients

1/2 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1/3 cup sugar



1/4 cup milk1/4 cup buttermilk2 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice1 1/2 Tbsp. white vinegar1/2 tsp. salt1/8 tsp. black pepper8 cups finely chopped cabbage1/4 cup shredded carrot2 Tbsp. minced onion

Directions

-Be sure cabbage and carrots are chopped into very fine pieces (a little bigger than rice).

-Combine mayonnaise, sugar, milk, buttermilk, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Beat until smooth.

-Add cabbage, carrots, and onions. Mix well.

-Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. It is better to double the dressing recipe and have the coleslaw sit overnight. The next day, just be sure to drain the excess dressing and top with a sprinkle of paprika. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.