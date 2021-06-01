 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.


