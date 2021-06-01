 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Cabbage & Onions

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Add this flavorful side to any summer meal!

Ingredients

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), coarsely chopped
2 large onions, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons minced fresh chives
3 tablespoons minced fresh tarragon

DRESSING:
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar or white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. Place cabbage and onions in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a shallow roasting pan, spreading evenly. Roast until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, 30-35 minutes, stirring halfway.

-Transfer cabbage mixture to a large bowl. Add chives and tarragon; toss to combine. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients until blended. Drizzle over cabbage mixture; toss to coat. Let stand 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


