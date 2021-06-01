Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Cabbage & Onions

Add this flavorful side to any summer meal!

Ingredients

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), coarsely chopped

2 large onions, chopped



1/4 cup olive oil3/4 teaspoon salt3/4 teaspoon pepper3 tablespoons minced fresh chives3 tablespoons minced fresh tarragon

DRESSING:

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. Place cabbage and onions in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a shallow roasting pan, spreading evenly. Roast until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, 30-35 minutes, stirring halfway.

-Transfer cabbage mixture to a large bowl. Add chives and tarragon; toss to combine. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients until blended. Drizzle over cabbage mixture; toss to coat. Let stand 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Serve warm or at room temperature.

