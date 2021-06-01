Clarion Softball Tops ECC, Keeps State Playoff Hopes Alive

DUBOIS, Pa. – Clarion’s power at the bat allowed the Bobcats to dominate the Class A consolation game, topping Elk County Catholic 13-1 in five innings.

After trailing 1-0 after one, Clarion scored three in the second, three in the third, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth to pull away with the ballgame. Kylee Beers led the Bobcats, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs scored, and four RBI. Jordan Best also had a pair of doubles for Clarion, and Brianna Forest had four RBI for the Bobcats. Payton Simko pitched all five innings for Clarion, allowing one run on five hits, striking out five.

With the win, Clarion remains in the mix for second place in District 9 and a PIAA Playoff berth. If DuBois Central Catholic defeats C-L in the District Championship game, then Clarion and C-L will play in the “true second” place game, with the winner of Clarion and C-L advancing to the state playoffs. If C-L wins the title game, then DuBois Central Catholic and C-L will both advance to the state playoffs, and Clarion will be eliminated.

