David L. Clinger, 63, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born on December 26, 1957, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Carol J. (Crawford) Clinger.

Dave worked for the Local 952 Laborers Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on old cars.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Jean (Bish) Clinger of New Bethlehem; three children, Raymond Clinger (Jodi) of Putneyville, Carol Mitchell (James) of New Bethlehem, and Angel McCoy (Joseph) of Clarion; two step sons, Jonathan Watkins (Amy) of New Bethlehem and Nathan Watkins (Amber) of Clarion; twenty two grandchildren, and one great granddaughter; four brothers, Stanley Fleming (Jane) of Summerville, Rex Fleming (Georgia) of State College, Mark Clinger (Lori) of Kittanning, and Chris Clinger (Julie) of Bedford; four sisters, Darlene Anderson (Ernie) of Gettysburg, Julie Jaworski (Stanley) of Pittsburgh, Valerie Whalen (Kevin) of Pittsburgh, and Karen Bryant of Mayport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David N. Clinger.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City (Alcola). The funeral service will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Nagele III officiating. Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery in Mayport, Redbank Township.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

