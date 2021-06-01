Featured Local Job: Deputy Sheriff

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs. per week) Deputy Sheriff to work within the Venango County Sheriff’s Office.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent is required, plus some knowledge in law enforcement or a related field is preferred.

Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license is required.

Current PA Act 120 Certification, Act 2 Sheriff’s Academy, or retired Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) within the last 5 years preferred.

No work experience is required; however, prior experience in law enforcement or a legal environment is preferred.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Starting rate: $14.34/hr.

Includes participation in lifetime pension program and paid employee medical, dental, vision, and life benefits.

Applications may be obtained from Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Thursday, June 3rd by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

