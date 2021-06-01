 

Heroes Remembered: Clarion Observes Memorial Day

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

194444508_4548343531847014_5151568247110897822_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Heroes were remembered by the community on Memorial Day at the Clarion Cemetery.

(Above photo by Kyle Yates Photography)

Captain Len Bashline, a retired member of the United States Air National Guard, looked out to the large crowd on hand for the annual Memorial Day services at the Clarion Cemetery.

“I really enjoy seeing all of your faces,” said the Clarion Area graduate, “Seeing all of your bright smiling faces to honor the men and women who have gone before us to make the ultimate sacrifice. What does that mean to you as parents who believe we sacrifice for our children, and in turn, they sacrifice for us in our old days, taking care of us, volunteering time to places of worship, or for political and community organizations?

Photo by Ron Wilshire.

Photo by Ron Wilshire.

“If we could ask these men and women buried here why they believed it was necessary, what would they say? No matter what the reason, men and women across the nation answered the call.

“There are well over 1,085 veterans in this cemetery represent almost every one of our nation’s conflicts. They are from all our nation’s military branches and services. fathers and sons, husbands and wives, and their descendants are here together. Each American U.S. flag on a grave reminds us about our veterans who gave their all.”

Ken Orsino, commander of American Legion Post 66, was master ceremonies and pastor Harry Hoff of Hope Rising Church led the invocation and benediction.

The Clarion Area High School Band, under the direction of Chris Curry, played the national anthem and taps. The performance also marked the last concert under Curry’s direction following his recent resignation.

The American Legion Auxiliary and VFW presented scholarships and the American Legion honor guard provided the rifle salute. Auxiliary presidents from the American Legion and VFW placed the wreath on the Veterans Memorial.

Photo by Ron Wilshire

Photo by Ron Wilshire

The Post 66 American Legion Riders were also present to honor veterans.

Photo by Ron Wilshire

Photo by Ron Wilshire

Naval services were held at the Wayne R. Weaver Memorial Bridge at Toby following the cemetery services.

A luncheon was held upstairs at the American Legion at 530 Main St. in Clarion immediately following the Naval Service.

Photos below by Kyle Yates Photography

195998328_4548343378513696_6928348329926816717_n

194836098_4548343435180357_3304999518985228487_n

194366390_4548343318513702_5139498823834415925_n

195431940_4548343528513681_286229234336206084_n

194918774_4548343395180361_1282912384856639878_n

195470884_4548343311847036_7149754631272328617_n

191696214_4548342985180402_1623700585350949605_n

Services were also held in Strattanville, New Bethlehem, Knox, and other towns throughout Clarion County.

Photos below in Strattanville by Kyle Yates Photography

195295567_4548343121847055_4371274944851383581_n

192306747_4548343101847057_7709642045789155737_n

195420408_4548343331847034_3429824829734042515_n

Photos below in Rimersburg by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

44702362-8E95-4876-AD76-0D609BE1C467

55DCEFC4-DF1F-4EF1-9728-ABFDC7E2E79B


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

