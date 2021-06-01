Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugarcreek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Rd on Bully Hill in Franklin.

Joyce was born May 22, 1941, to her loving parents, Alfred and Elsie Baker Shull who both preceded her in death. Joyce had a particularly close relationship with her mother, Elsie, and cherished her.

Joyce attended Franklin schools and graduated in 1960.

Joyce married Charles Richey at East Grove United Methodist Church on September 16, 1961. They were married 56 years when Charles went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2018.

Joyce retired from Franklin H.S. Cafeteria after many years of service. Her most treasured role was as a wife, mother, and hands down and most of all a Grandma.

The children and grandchildren that she treasured above all and who all survive her are her daughter and husband, Penny and Mark Boehm of The Woodlands, TX, and her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Andy and Amy Richey. But the ones that truly stole her heart were her grandchildren, Zac Richey and his wife, Angie, Mac Richey and girlfriend, Lindsey Lewis, all of Franklin, and Allison Boehm of The Woodlands, TX.

Joyce is survived as well by two brothers, Robert Shull and his wife Janice, and Ken Shull and his wife, Judy, both of Franklin. Three other brothers preceded her in death, Don Shull, Bill Shull, and Dave Shull. She is survived by two brothers-in-law, Sam Richey and his wife Nancy, and Kim Richey and his wife, Donna. Her third brother-in-law proceeded her in death, Tim Richey. Her beloved dog, Lizzy surely will be waiting at heaven’s gate to meet her as well.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family wants to give a special thanks to Dr. Todd Bush, and to the many nurses, aids and other staff a Sugarcreek Station 300 Hall for the amazing care they have all given to Joyce these past years. A simple thank you is not enough. God bless all of you!

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 3, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am with Pastor Shawn Johnson, Chaplain of Sugar Creek Station, officiating.

Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband in Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UPMC Senior Communities at Sugar Creek Station, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, PA, 16323; and/or to East Grove United Methodist Church, 1167 Belmar Road, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.