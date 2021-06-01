Larry Lee Sopher, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:20 A.M., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born in Franklin on April 3, 1941, he was a son of the late John and Grace McCracken Sopher.

Larry worked for the Venango County Area Agency on Aging installing handicap ramps and equipment for area residents in need.

He loved antique cars and owned several. He enjoyed going to car shows and flea markets.

On February 22, 1963, he married the former Darlene “Zip” Wright and she survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Denise Curtis and her husband Jeff of Franklin; two granddaughters, Lindsey Alt and her husband Justin of Newburgh, NY and Kristen Curtis of Grove City; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Sopher; a brother-in-law, Chuck Rodgers and his beloved grand dog, Callie.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Larry was preceded in death by his three siblings, Jimmy Sopher, Jack Sopher, and Martha Rodgers.

Per Larry’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Interment will be at Graham Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St. Seneca, PA, 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneal.com.

