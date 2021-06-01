Local Woman Misses Temporary Ramp on I-80, Crashes in Construction Zone

BARKEYVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a gap in barriers establishing a closed area on Interstate 80 led to a one-vehicle crash in Barkeyville last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, on the Exit 29 offramp of Interstate 80 eastbound, in Barkeyville Borough, Venango County.

Police say 35-year-old Margaret A. Ochs, of Lucinda, was operating a 2014 Honda CRV traveling eastbound Interstate 80, intending to leave on Exit 29, which is currently under construction with a temporary lane established adjacent to the actual lane, which was closed.

According to police, due to a gap in the barriers the width of the lane, Ochs exited Interstate 80 too early onto the portion of the ramp under construction. The vehicle traveled up the ramp on a newly poured portion of concrete, at which point the vehicle went off the end of the concrete where the undercarriage struck both embedded and loose concrete reinforcement bars. It then came to a final rest facing slightly southeast.

Ochs was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.