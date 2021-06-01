 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Marilyn Jean McVay Page

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fGfF88o8gV2vmQ (1)Marilyn Jean McVay Page, 62, of Utica, went to join the Lord on May 31, 2021.

Born April 9, 1959, to Ellen (Winkler) McVay Testerman and the late Eugene, she was part of a large and loving family; her mother survives her.

Marilyn attended Cranberry schools and worked various jobs including Reno Plastics and most recently JM Eagle.

On August 25, 2007, she was married to Robert W. Page; he also survives her.

Marilyn loved shopping, reading, puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband and mother, left to cherish her memory is her son, Terry Filer and his wife, Heather, who cared devotedly for her to the end; her grandchildren, Kendall Filer, and Curtis Filer, both of Utica, Cadence Page, Chloey Page, Jade Page, and Nevaeh Beggs, all of Franklin; her step-son, Homer Page of Franklin; her siblings, Irene Deal and her husband, Ron, of Franklin, Elaines Green and her husband, Bob, of Oil City, Jim McVay and his wife, Pam, of Franklin, Carol McVay and her partner, Mike Bell, of Polk; her numerous nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Darcee Tuvay of Oil City; and her special friend Sissy Beasock of Pittsburgh.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father; her brother, Gene McVay; her nephews, Jared McVay and Jeremiah Sheatz; and by her niece, Rainey Sheatz.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Marilyn will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.