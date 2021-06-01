Marilyn Jean McVay Page, 62, of Utica, went to join the Lord on May 31, 2021.

Born April 9, 1959, to Ellen (Winkler) McVay Testerman and the late Eugene, she was part of a large and loving family; her mother survives her.

Marilyn attended Cranberry schools and worked various jobs including Reno Plastics and most recently JM Eagle.

On August 25, 2007, she was married to Robert W. Page; he also survives her.

Marilyn loved shopping, reading, puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband and mother, left to cherish her memory is her son, Terry Filer and his wife, Heather, who cared devotedly for her to the end; her grandchildren, Kendall Filer, and Curtis Filer, both of Utica, Cadence Page, Chloey Page, Jade Page, and Nevaeh Beggs, all of Franklin; her step-son, Homer Page of Franklin; her siblings, Irene Deal and her husband, Ron, of Franklin, Elaines Green and her husband, Bob, of Oil City, Jim McVay and his wife, Pam, of Franklin, Carol McVay and her partner, Mike Bell, of Polk; her numerous nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Darcee Tuvay of Oil City; and her special friend Sissy Beasock of Pittsburgh.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father; her brother, Gene McVay; her nephews, Jared McVay and Jeremiah Sheatz; and by her niece, Rainey Sheatz.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Marilyn will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

