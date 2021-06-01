Marsha Rue O’Neil, 74, of Knox, completed her trusting journey and faithful walk with the lord on earth on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Born January 17, 1947, in Clarion, Marsh was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Amsler.

On January 18, 1965, Marsha married Donald O’Neil who survives.

Marsh enjoyed reading her Bible and Christian Books, her roses, gardening, canning, taking pictures, traveling to Tennessee and Wyoming, crocheting and baking chocolate cookies and brownies for parties. She loved to spend time with her kids, grandkids, great grandsons and visiting friends and neighbors.

Marsha was a member of the Faith Church of the Nazerene.

Along with her husband, Don, Marsha is survived by her three children, D. James (Amanda) O’Neil of Kossuth, Hollie (Tony) Raybuck of Knox, and Scott (Robyn) O’Neil of Emlenton; her grandchildren, Shane (Ariel) Raybuck, Dirk (Kerri) Raybuck, Colt (Taylor) O’Neil, Tucker O’Neil, Darci O’Neil, Cooper O’Neil, and Gage O’Neil; great grandchildren, Alex Raybuck, Will Raybuck, and Ryder O’Neil. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mildred; a brother, Ron Amsler and his wife Lois; a sister, Gery Buzard and her husband Merl; a brother, James Amsler and his wife Helen; a sister, Gloria Bixler and her husband Jack; and a brother, Dale Amsler. Also preceding her in death was her nieces and nephews, Gay Finefrock and her husband Jack, Bobby Croyle, Chuck Boring, Bill Amsler and Joy Amsler

A memorial service for Marsha will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232 or the Knox Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 106, Knox PA, 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

