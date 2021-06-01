 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Marsha Rue O’Neil

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kJXsf2MD7p2RF (1)Marsha Rue O’Neil, 74, of Knox, completed her trusting journey and faithful walk with the lord on earth on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Born January 17, 1947, in Clarion, Marsh was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Amsler.

On January 18, 1965, Marsha married Donald O’Neil who survives.

Marsh enjoyed reading her Bible and Christian Books, her roses, gardening, canning, taking pictures, traveling to Tennessee and Wyoming, crocheting and baking chocolate cookies and brownies for parties. She loved to spend time with her kids, grandkids, great grandsons and visiting friends and neighbors.

Marsha was a member of the Faith Church of the Nazerene.

Along with her husband, Don, Marsha is survived by her three children, D. James (Amanda) O’Neil of Kossuth, Hollie (Tony) Raybuck of Knox, and Scott (Robyn) O’Neil of Emlenton; her grandchildren, Shane (Ariel) Raybuck, Dirk (Kerri) Raybuck, Colt (Taylor) O’Neil, Tucker O’Neil, Darci O’Neil, Cooper O’Neil, and Gage O’Neil; great grandchildren, Alex Raybuck, Will Raybuck, and Ryder O’Neil. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mildred; a brother, Ron Amsler and his wife Lois; a sister, Gery Buzard and her husband Merl; a brother, James Amsler and his wife Helen; a sister, Gloria Bixler and her husband Jack; and a brother, Dale Amsler. Also preceding her in death was her nieces and nephews, Gay Finefrock and her husband Jack, Bobby Croyle, Chuck Boring, Bill Amsler and Joy Amsler

A memorial service for Marsha will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232 or the Knox Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 106, Knox PA, 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.