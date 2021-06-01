Motorists Can Expect Traffic Delays Through End of Summer into Fall

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – It seems the recent traffic delays in the Clarion area probably aren’t going to abate in the near future.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, traffic will remain one lane through the construction zone on Interstate 80 beginning 0.17 miles west of the Clarion/Venango County line to approximately 11.32 miles east of the Jefferson/Clarion County line for at least the next couple of weeks.

While the work on the Clarion Exit 62 ramps has been completed, work on the ramps at Exit 64 New Bethlehem, Exit 70 Strattanville, Exit 60 Shippenville, and Exit 45 St. Petersburg will also resume in the coming weeks, though the specific dates have not yet been scheduled.

Typically, the ramp closures will be from 6:00 p.m. on Friday through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, and detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed.

The ramp closures are currently estimated to run through mid to late July.

While the Interstate 80 work is ongoing, so are several projects on US Route 322.

Work on the Elmo Bridge on Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, began on May 3. This project is for the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over a tributary of Canoe Creek. It also includes paving, drainage, guide rail, and other miscellaneous construction.

Route 322 is affected from approximately 2.6 miles east of the intersection of State Route 322 and State Route 338 and 1.1 miles west of the intersection of Route 322 and State Route 4073. A temporary traffic signal was installed on May 17 to reduce Route 322 to one lane of traffic throughout the project during construction.

The Elmo Bridge project is anticipated to continue through the fall of 2021.

Work on the Walls Memorial Bridge (Route 322 over the Clarion River) in Clarion Township began on April 26.

Preservation of the existing structure includes minor deck repair and other miscellaneous construction to improve the skid resistance on the bridge structure providing better traction for vehicles and safety for motorists.

Route 322 is affected approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Clarion, and the roadway has short-term flagging from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. as needed.

Work on the Walls Memorial Bridge is also anticipated to continue through the fall of 2021.

Additional work on Route 322 in Union and Rose Township and Brookville and Corsica Boroughs in Jefferson County, including work near the Clarion County border, began on April 19 and will also continue through the fall of 2021.

Traffic lane restrictions are in place in these areas from 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. with extended timeframes as necessary to complete daily scheduled work. Traffic is managed with daylight flagging operations Monday through Friday throughout the project. The lane restrictions are between the Jefferson County Line just East of Corsica to the Intersection of Route 322 and State Route 28 at Brookville Boulevard.

With some traffic overflow from Interstate 80 choosing to move to Route 322, and the ongoing construction zones on Route 322 slowing traffic there, backups have become common in and around Clarion Borough and the surrounding areas.

“I’ve experienced long wait times on Main Street from traffic trying to detour around 80,” area resident Joey LaCombe noted. “I’ve been trying to take side streets to avoid Main Street.”

The issues caused by the traffic spillover from Interstate 80 in downtown Clarion were noted by several other area residents, as well.

“It seems anytime there’s an issue on the interstate, Clarion is backed up from one end to the other,” Nate Ragon said.

Explaining the congestion caused by commercial vehicles, Arloue Galan said, “I make a left from 5th to Main (Street) headed east, but sometimes I can’t because the semi-trucks are blocking that turn.”

Commuting between local towns for work, other area drivers are also running into issues.

“I work in Seneca at the UPMC hospital. In the afternoon I avoid taking (Interstate) 80, which adds an extra 15 min of travel time, making a 45 min drive into an hour,” Kaitlin Nichols explained.

“Then one day last week, I was coming home, and it was backed up on (Route) 322 coming into Shippenville. It was insane! I get that construction needs to be done, but there has got to be a better way to regulate traffic.”

The Shippenville area has also seen an increase in traffic and, as a result, other drivers have experienced delays.

“Due to a lot of construction, (Route) 322 has been very hard to get down quickly. I try to go around construction, but it isn’t always possible. Small, rural areas like Shippenville suffer when large trucks are congesting the roadways on top of (the) construction,” Joseph Gunn noted.

“With the summer coming quickly and Coronavirus mandates ending, I highly doubt that the traffic situation will wrap-up quickly, as many folks will be getting back on the road. Hopefully, construction will run smoothly and hinder traffic as little as possible in the coming weeks.”

Local commercial drivers, like Shane McKinney, are also coping with the traffic issues and sometimes he needs to travel through those congested areas more often.

McKinney commented that the government needs to invest more money into the roads, adding that “a construction job needs to be done 24 hours a day, or only at night when the traffic flow isn’t as heavy. I also feel that the construction zone should only be as long as what they can do in a day.

Why close 10 miles of one lane when you can’t possibly get that much done in a day? The length of the construction is the worst part. They need to shorten it up, or work more hours.”

With so many areas of more dense than usual traffic, drivers are faced with an additional concern while sitting in traffic: safety.

For example, Robert Hawk commented that he has sat in traffic, waiting for it to move almost getting hit from behind.

“People like to exceed the speed limit on (Route) 322 and down 5th Avenue. I’ve seen vehicles go fast on Elss Street, almost getting hit. I’ve seen people cross the double yellow and the white line several times. People barely pull over for emergency vehicles. People are always on their phones while driving, and that causes a distraction, and it leads to more accidents,” Hawk explained.

As the road work and resulting traffic issues continue, safety is also a concern for law enforcement.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said that drivers need to use some patience.

“Don’t get frustrated and try to speed ahead to make a quick turn, and be mindful of pedestrians that may be crossing at crosswalks,” Peck emphasized.

“There’s no easy solution to this issue, but we just really need for people to be cautious.”

