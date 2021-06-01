Nancy Jeannerat Faces Retirement With Many Options from Bluegrass to Hanging Out With New Grandson

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nancy Jeannerat is a woman of many interests. When she retires on July 9th after working for Clarion County for 24 years, she will have plenty of options ranging from visiting her new grandson to continuing to perform with her all-girl bluegrass band.

Nancy started her job at Clarion County in 1997 as the dual diagnosis therapist working under the supervision of Barb Wiles, a licensed psychologist, and carrying caseloads from both Drug and Alcohol and Mental Health Services.

“That’s how I cut my teeth,” said Nancy. “That was my first official job as a therapist.”

Her career spanned work as a caseworker and as an administrator after Clarion County privatized many of its human services.

One of 12 children in the Keister musical family, Nancy knew how to juggle duties and get along with people.

After attending Keystone in Knox, she earned her undergraduate degree in communication from Clarion University and her master’s degree from Slippery Rock in counseling and psychology education. There were three tracks in the master’s degree, and she chose addiction counseling which is how she ended up working in the Drug and Alcohol Department when she started at Clarion County.

“In 2002, I started the Kids In Common Program under the supervision of Ellen Walter Lewis, of Butler Family Services, while continuing to work in the Drug and Alcohol Department.

“I pursued a license as a professional counselor in 2003 and was then promoted to clinical supervisor with drug and alcohol in 2010 when the program was incorporated with the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission and the county Drug and Alcohol closed.”

Nancy was then hired in 2010 as the first administrator of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Early Intervention (MH/DD/EI) under the newly privatized service model in Clarion County.

Over the past 11 years, the MH/DD/EI administration has grown into a strong leader in the local acquisition and delivery of mental health, developmental disabilities, and early intervention services in Clarion County. There are many new and exciting ventures on the horizon, including strengthening the leadership via membership in the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) and others.

Clarion County continues to operate on the privatization model where no caseworker services are provided and only contracted, except for Children and Youth Services. The county provides supervision of the contracted services but is bringing back five positions that had been contracted supervision.

“It’s going to change the game quite a bit on July 1, but it’s a very good move for the county,” said Nancy. “It puts the county back in charge of the decisions about who gets into the network and who the providers are in the managed care and medical assistance delivery system. That’s been in the works for the last three years. That whole transition was challenging.

“I think they’re bringing them back in because they want to have direct oversight of the staff that is providing administrative duties. We have more services now, and we are providing better services and more services now than the county ever has provided,” Nancy added.

In terms of the future, her husband Rodney has graciously offered to work a couple of more years until she’s eligible for Medicare; however, she plans to stay busy.

“All of my older brothers and sisters who have retired have said that they don’t know how they ever had time to work. They’re so busy and, life is busy, so that’s good.”

Any travel will likely be short and on motorcycles, according to Nancy.

“I have a brand-new grandson, so I plan to spend a good deal of my summer sitting with him. And, when he’s napping, there’s a pool in his backyard.”

Let’s not forget a little music.

“I’m in an all-girl bluegrass band called Gravel Lick named after the Gravel Lick Road. We’ve performed in wineries, private parties, and bluegrass festivals. We’ve played at the North Country Brewery in Slippery Rock and places like that.”

Nancy said she is also learning to repair instruments and has a workshop in the basement of her house where she sets up violins and does some minor repairs on guitars.

