Ralph J. Szeszko, 68, of Polk, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Born November 30, 1952, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Francis Brocklehurst Szeszko.

Ralph was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

He enjoyed fishing, working with leather, camp fires, and raising rabbits.

Ralph worked for 35 years at Polk Center as an RSA.

Surviving is a sister, Marie Shaw and her husband Gene; a half-brother, Robert Notz and his wife Lauren; three children, Heidi Moore and her husband Brian, Nickolas Fertig and his wife Jenise, and Ralph Szeszko Jr.; three grandchildren, Seth Fertig, Adin Fertig, and Miyah Fertig; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two step-fathers, Walter Notz and Robert Notz.

In keeping with Ralph’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

