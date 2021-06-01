SPONSORED: Burns & Burns Hosts Continuing Education on Commercial Kitchens
CLARION, Pa. – Burns & Burns Insurance recently held a continuing education class on commercial kitchens hosted by Pat Holleran, Senior Loss Control Field Director, of Cincinnati Insurance.
(Pictured above, left to right: Jessica Coull, Jamie Knoch, Wendy Stewart, Alexis Burns, and Pat Holleran.)
The session was intended to provide better guidance and knowledge of the exposures and controls available when prospecting or surveying a commercial kitchen operation. This will help better educate clients and future clients on best practices and loss control methods to aid in keeping insurance costs low and decrease the likelihood of a loss.
The attendees of the continuing education class from the B&B Clarion commercial team included Scott Burns, Alexis Burns, Wendy Stewart, Jamie Knoch, and Jessica Coull.
Pat Holleran also shared some facts during the class.
During 2010-2014, an estimated 7,410 structure fires occurred in eating and drinking places in the U.S. These resulted in 3 deaths, 110 civilian injuries, and $165 million in property damage. Cooking equipment was the leading cause of such fires.
The B&B team also learned that proper housekeeping is vital in kitchens because failure to clean was the cause of 22% of structure fires.
