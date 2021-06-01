Dancer’s Studio Open House Set for Wednesday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration for summer camps and fall classes is open!
On Wednesday, June 2, Dancer’s Studio is holding an Open House for the Clarion and surrounding areas, and they can’t wait to welcome your family! Now is YOUR chance to take a look at their facility and learn more about their dance, vocal, instrumental, and acting lessons.
They even have fun surprises, too, as well as raffles, popcorn, and cotton candy!
Open House at Dancer’s Studio
609 Main Street
Clarion PA
Wednesday, June 2
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Dancer’s Studio loves showing off their space, talking with dance parents, and meeting new dancers. Of course, they love a good raffle surprise, too. They can’t wait to see you there!
Four Reasons to Stop By Dancer’s Studio’s Open House:
1. You’re looking for dance, vocal, acting, and/or instrumental lessons. Dancer’s Studio offers classes for children ages two to 18. They are currently enrolling for summer camps and fall classes. They would love to help you find the perfect class for your child!
2. You’ve heard about Dancer’s Studio and would like a tour! They’d love to give you a tour.
3. You took a break from in-person activities during COVID-19 and are looking for a safe return to hobbies.
4. You want to register and you have questions. They can’t wait to help you get registered and get all those questions answered!
Why Dancer’s Studio?
1. Safe!
Dancer’s Studio makes safety our top priority! Security cameras, YPAD certified teachers, background checked, injury prevention trained, all teachers hold dance certifications and/or college degrees in dance. Mandated reporters, CPR/first aid certified teachers, ALICE certified, and many more.
2. Quality Teachers!
They encourage you to look up their staff and see that they all have degrees in dance or certifications from reputable dance organizations. Always continuing education.
3. Age-Appropriateness!
Children are healthiest when they are allowed to just be children.
4. Value!
They like to have fun, but they also make sure that your child is learning. Activities can be expensive and their curriculum and staff ensure that their students are learning for their level. Fundraiser opportunities are available many times throughout the year.
For more information, visit their website: https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/.
