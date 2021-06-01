Thelma I. Sabella, 94, formerly of Tidioute, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Thelma was born on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927, in Edenburg, PA, in Lawrence County to the late Thomas and Josephine Esoldo Minutillo. She married Joseph J. Sabella on July 30, 1949, at St. Lawrence Church in Albion. He preceded her in death on September 8, 1975.

She was a graduate of Albion High School, class of 1945.

Thelma worked for the Albion News for 4 years, was co-owner with her husband of the Chocolate Shop in Tidioute from 1959-1969, and was last employed for the Warren County School District, retiring in 1993 as Cafeteria Manager at Tidioute High School.

She was a member of St. John’s Parish in Tidioute where she taught religious education, and was member of the Ladies Guild.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, decorating cakes, reading, traveling, especially with her friend Ruth Pertl who was her best friend since 9th grade. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Thelma is survived by her seven children, Thomas J. Sabella and wife Beth of Grand Valley, Dennis J. Sabella of Tidioute, Joseph A. “Smokey” Sabella and wife Connie of Tidioute, Mary Jane Thomas and husband Ronald of Warren, Timothy E. Sabella and wife Judy of Grand Valley, Lucy A. Schwab and companion Raymond Parkhurst of Kaysville, UT, and Margaret E. Bernecky and husband Randy of Oil City; grandchildren, Joseph Sabella and wife Jessie, Lucas Sabella and wife Victoria, Alex Sabella and wife Dina, Toni Martin and husband Eli, Dennis Sabella and wife Nicole, Sam Sabella and wife Krissy, Joy Bowers, Lauren Sabella, Mike Heenan and wife Crystal, Andy Heenan and wife Bobbie, Terri Reed, Clark Thomas, Julia Good and husband Ryan, Timothy Sabella and wife Jill, John Sabella and wife Melissa, Angela Jenny and husband Seth, Kyle Schwab and wife Kelly, Abbey Whiting and husband Dallin, Nathan Schwab, Annabelle Schwab, Rachel Falkenstein, and Reagan Lashinsky and fiancé Jacob Exley, Stephenie Marshall and husband Joe, Nancee Miles and husband Ryan, Michaela Bernecky; 38 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sr. Mary DePaul Sabella and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son; a brother, Pvt. George Minutillo who died in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge; and a sister, Annette Ramsey.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Friday, at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church, with Fr. Walter E. Packard, officiating.

Interment will be at St. James Cemetery in Crossingville.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Women’s Guild 25 1st St, Tidioute, PA 16351, or to Foundation Fighting Blindness https://donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation.

