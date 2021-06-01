State Police Calls: DUI, Deer-Related Crashes

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Washington Township

Around 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Kia Optima for a vehicle code violation on State Route 208/Siegel Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation, it was then found that the driver, identified as 29-year-old Brandyn Goff, of McKeesport, was under the influence of marijuana. Goff was subsequently transported to UPMC Northwest for a legal blood draw.

According to police, DUI and related charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Deer-Related Crash in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 6:00 a.m. on May 29, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Beaver Meadows Road at its intersection with Recreation Drive, in Jenks Township Forest County.

Police say 43-year-old Amy J. Bailey, of Sheffield, was operating a 2012 Jeep Patriot traveling north on Beaver Meadows Road toward its intersection with Recreation Drive when a deer entered the roadway from the east berm. Bailey was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with the right front end of the vehicle.

Bailey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Deer-Related Crash in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 7:04 p.m. on Friday, May 28, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 157 just west of State Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT was traveling eastbound on State Route 157 when a deer jumped over a guide rail and stopped in the driver’s lane of travel. The driver reportedly told police there was no time to react, and the vehicle then struck the deer with the front portion.

The driver then drove the vehicle off the roadway into a parking area and called his insurance company. The driver told police he was going to call AAA to have a tow truck take the vehicle back to Allegheny County because he did not want to drive it due to coolant leaking from the radiator.

The driver’s name was not released.

