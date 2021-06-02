A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.