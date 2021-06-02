Children’s Fishing Derby Set for Sunday at Cook Forest State Park

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Children’s Fishing Derby is scheduled for Sunday, June 6, at Cook Forest State Park.

Children four to 12 years old are permitted to fish freshly stocked Tom’s Run from the Swinging Bridge to the Children’s Fishing Pond.

Registration will take place at noon on Sunday, and fishing begins at 1:00 p.m.

Prizes will be given.

This event sponsored by the Marienville Rod & Gun Club and PA Fish & Boat Commission.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.