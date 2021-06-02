 

Children’s Fishing Derby Set for Sunday at Cook Forest State Park

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

fishingCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Children’s Fishing Derby is scheduled for Sunday, June 6, at Cook Forest State Park.

Children four to 12 years old are permitted to fish freshly stocked Tom’s Run from the Swinging Bridge to the Children’s Fishing Pond.

Registration will take place at noon on Sunday, and fishing begins at 1:00 p.m.

Prizes will be given.

This event sponsored by the Marienville Rod & Gun Club and PA Fish & Boat Commission.


