Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Skillet Sea Scallops

Pasta and mixed greens nicely compliment these tender scallops!

Ingredients

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt



1 pound sea scallops2 tablespoons butter1 tablespoon olive oil1/4 cup white wine or reduced-sodium chicken broth2 tablespoons lemon juice1 garlic clove, minced1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley

Directions

-In a shallow bowl, toss bread crumbs with salt. Dip scallops in crumb mixture to coat both sides, patting to help coating adhere.

-In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add scallops; cook 1-1/2 to 2 minutes on each side or until firm and opaque. Remove from pan; keep warm.

-Add wine, lemon juice, and garlic to the same pan; bring to a boil. Stir in parsley. Drizzle over scallops; serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.