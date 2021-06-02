Crystal M. Breck, 40, of Oil City, PA, died Saturday May 29, 2021, at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born October 29, 1980, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Jerry Breck and Robin McClintock and stepdaughter of Chuck Trauterman.

Crystal worked many years with her grandfather, Donald McClintock, who had many rentals, and she would help him to renovate them.

Crystal enjoyed camping with her family.

She was always up for an adventure to look for some old bottles or to discover something new.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children, Dimire Chall of Oil City, Mareece Chall & his girlfriend Nicole of Oil City, and Devon Chall & his girlfriend Kori of Oil City; two brothers, Dustin Breck & Jerry Breck, both of Oil City; a granddaughter, Amylah and a special friend, Katie Crose. Crystal is also survived by two aunts, Dixie Davis and Dorothy Klem and an uncle Donald McClintock Jr.; a step sister, Ashley Trauterman; grandmother, Patsy McCurdy; and step grandmother, Elaine McClintock and by many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Faith McClintock and Donald McClintock.

The Family will hold private services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301 to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

