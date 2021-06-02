 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Crystal M. Breck

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-U4x1stTkWSQs2G8z (1)Crystal M. Breck, 40, of Oil City, PA, died Saturday May 29, 2021, at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born October 29, 1980, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Jerry Breck and Robin McClintock and stepdaughter of Chuck Trauterman.

Crystal worked many years with her grandfather, Donald McClintock, who had many rentals, and she would help him to renovate them.

Crystal enjoyed camping with her family.

She was always up for an adventure to look for some old bottles or to discover something new.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children, Dimire Chall of Oil City, Mareece Chall & his girlfriend Nicole of Oil City, and Devon Chall & his girlfriend Kori of Oil City; two brothers, Dustin Breck & Jerry Breck, both of Oil City; a granddaughter, Amylah and a special friend, Katie Crose. Crystal is also survived by two aunts, Dixie Davis and Dorothy Klem and an uncle Donald McClintock Jr.; a step sister, Ashley Trauterman; grandmother, Patsy McCurdy; and step grandmother, Elaine McClintock and by many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Faith McClintock and Donald McClintock.

The Family will hold private services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301 to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.